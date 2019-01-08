Cardinals make it official with Kliff Kingsbury

Getty Images

We learned that the Cardinals were finalizing a deal that made Kliff Kingsbury their new head coach on Tuesday and now we’ve learned that it is final.

The Cardinals and Kingsbury’s agent both announced that the two sides have reached an agreement and, per multiple reports, Kingsbury is getting a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. A press conference is expected on Wednesday.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the usual contract for a new head coach in Arizona and Steve Wilks signed one around this time last year. One would imagine that Kingsbury will get a longer run, if only because it’s not a great sign of organizational strength to conduct annual head coaching searches.

How much longer will likely be closely tied to how Josh Rosen develops as a quarterback under a coach hired for his offensive acumen. Both are signed for the next three years with the Cardinals holding a fifth-year option on Rosen’s contract along with possible franchise tags, although that’s looking a bit too far down the line on the first day of the Kingsbury era.