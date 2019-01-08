Cardinals make it official with Kliff Kingsbury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2019, 4:56 PM EST
We learned that the Cardinals were finalizing a deal that made Kliff Kingsbury their new head coach on Tuesday and now we’ve learned that it is final.

The Cardinals and Kingsbury’s agent both announced that the two sides have reached an agreement and, per multiple reports, Kingsbury is getting a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. A press conference is expected on Wednesday.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the usual contract for a new head coach in Arizona and Steve Wilks signed one around this time last year. One would imagine that Kingsbury will get a longer run, if only because it’s not a great sign of organizational strength to conduct annual head coaching searches.

How much longer will likely be closely tied to how Josh Rosen develops as a quarterback under a coach hired for his offensive acumen. Both are signed for the next three years with the Cardinals holding a fifth-year option on Rosen’s contract along with possible franchise tags, although that’s looking a bit too far down the line on the first day of the Kingsbury era.

37 responses to “Cardinals make it official with Kliff Kingsbury

  6. This reminds me of when RG3 was all the rage. Now it’s the young, fit offensive guys as head coaches. Defenses will figure this out (they always do), then it’ll be back to the out of shape, defensive minded, dictator type head coaches.

  7. Whether it will work remains to be seen but I love the risk/reward. Who thought McVay would be who he is? That was a risky hire based on his age. The bigger risk with Kingsbury is his lack of NFL experience. He will probably have a learning curve, but his upside as a great offensive mind makes this a risk worth taking. McVay wanted him on his staff. Mahomes loves him. Brady loves him. The league has moved towards offensive innovation so the Cards chose to take a risk on a young bright offensive coach rather than a retread.
    Anyone making a big deal about his record at Tech…that’s totally irrelevant. How can you compete talent wise in Lubbock against Oklahoma, Texas, etc. He doesn’t have to recruit defensive talent in AZ. He just needs to hit a home run with an experienced DC.
    Finally, this move makes sense because of the coaches in the NFC West. You will be going against McVay and Shanahan for a long time. You better have an offensive mind who is innovative to keep up with them

  9. Would you take a job with an organization that gave your predecessor a terrible roster, a rookie QB and canned him in a year for failing to win?

    I guess the answer is yes if sees a chance to quadruple or quintuple his salary for a guaranteed 3-4 years.

  11. All this talk about KK but most people saying he will tank probably NEVER saw a TT or a UH or an A&M game when he coached. His offenses were always fun to watch. Just because he struggled at times to win doesnt mean he wont make it in the NFL. It is by FAR harder to coach in CFB than the NFL. Case in point…Jim Harbaugh, first 4 in the NFL he went to 3 straight championship games and almost won a SB. First 4 at Mich…ZERO Big 10 champs…Zero CFP appearances….ZERO Natl Champs….Cant even beat his rival and urbans “pop warner” offense.
    Lovie Smith with UI has won like 4-5 games over 3 years. with ZERO bowl appearances. The struggle is real in CFB where you recruit your own players wihtout a GM or a scouting Dept and a majority of coaches are innovative.

  12. reptar310 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm
    How did this guy go from being mediocre at Texas Tech to having an NFL head coach job?
    _______________________________________________

    Short answer: Patrick Mahomes

  14. Unbelievable. College coaches should now aim to suck at their job, lose, and be fired, because that apparently opens the door to an NFL head coaching gig. Failing upwards!

  15. reptar310 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    How did this guy go from being mediocre at Texas Tech to having an NFL head coach job?
    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    Howd Mcvay get an NFL job? Howd Lafuer get an NFL job? because they were asst NFL coaches??? That doesnt mean much to me. A CFB HC is his own GM, Scouting Dept, Owner all in one.

  19. How does anyone know if Roden will work out without an o line that protects him. Just s horrible group.

  22. footballpat says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:09 pm
    So from USC’s standpoint what makes this different than what McDaniels did to Indy?

    —————————-

    First, it’s USC so who really cares?

    Second, McDaniels screwed up and should have kept the Indy job. As noted before the worst thing that can happen for KK is his bank account grows.

  23. His success or failure will depend on who he surrounds himself with. I would assume he has a plan for his staff.

  26. qb0ne says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:10 pm
    All this talk about KK but most people saying he will tank probably NEVER saw a TT or a UH or an A&M game when he coached. His offenses were always fun to watch. Just because he struggled at times to win doesnt mean he wont make it in the NFL. It is by FAR harder to coach in CFB than the NFL. Case in point…Jim Harbaugh, first 4 in the NFL he went to 3 straight championship games and almost won a SB. First 4 at Mich…ZERO Big 10 champs…Zero CFP appearances….ZERO Natl Champs….Cant even beat his rival and urbans “pop warner” offense.
    Lovie Smith with UI has won like 4-5 games over 3 years. with ZERO bowl appearances. The struggle is real in CFB where you recruit your own players wihtout a GM or a scouting Dept and a majority of coaches are innovative.
    ———————
    Ever heard of Nick Saban?

  27. trubiskyisworsethanCutlerandwillalwaysbeinjured....I trolled you so much you changed your display name to mine. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. says:

    The NFL is such a copy cat league. Just like since Wilson won a Superbowl its, “got to win with a quarterback under their rookie contract”. When in 7 years since the rookie wage scale, only Wilson did that.

    Just hire Spurrier to bring his version of the fun and gun back. Flag football is right around the corner anyways.

  29. qb0ne says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:12 pm
    reptar310 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Howd Mcvay get an NFL job? Howd Lafuer get an NFL job? because they were asst NFL coaches??? That doesnt mean much to me. A CFB HC is his own GM, Scouting Dept, Owner all in one
    ———-

    Ummmm…….yeah. That’s the point. He failed at that and got fired so…..

  31. So from USC’s standpoint what makes this different than what McDaniels did to Indy?
    =====

    File a lawsuit..

    Or did he even have a contract?

  32. “It is by FAR harder to coach in CFB than the NFL. Case in point…Jim Harbaugh”
    _______________

    That’s got to be the most clueless football comment of all time. The NFL has true parity so basically anybody has a shot every week while bad teams don’t tend to stay bad for long and good teams fall off quickly. Harbaugh at Michigan has 5-6 near guaranteed wins per season based purely on the fact the opponents can’t recruit with Michigan. To pick just one example, Nick Saban is nearly unbeatable in college but was a lousy NFL coach when his players weren’t clearly superior to the opposition.

  34. Bruce Arians record as a CFB HC 27-39 in 6 years as a CFB HC with ZERO bowl appearances. Coaching in College is by FAR more difficult than the NFL.

  35. qb0ne says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:44 pm
    Bruce Arians record as a CFB HC 27-39 in 6 years as a CFB HC with ZERO bowl appearances. Coaching in College is by FAR more difficult than the NFL
    ————-

    Ever heard of Steve Spurrier?

  36. It seems to be risky when hiring a young guy with limited experience. Reality is that the odds are better in such a scenario than those associated with hiring a recycled coach who has had both success and failure in the past. If the young guy impresses during the vetting and interview stage I say roll the dice. Better to have a chance to succeed than be guaranteed mediocrity at best.

