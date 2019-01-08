Cowboys place Allen Hurns on injured reserve

Getty Images

From the moment Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns hit the ground Saturday night, it was clear his season was over.

So the Cowboys have now replaced him on the roster for the rest of their season.

Via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys placed Hurns on injured reserve Tuesday and promoted Lance Lenoir from their practice squad to take his place.

Lenoir has bounced up and down from the practice squad since joining them as an undrafted rookie last year. Dallas also backfilled the practice squad by signing wideout Brandon Reilly.

Hurns had surgery Saturday night to repair the damage, and the early returns are positive that he can make a full recovery. He caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns this season, and he’s owed $5 million next year.