Dak Prescott has full practice despite knee injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys have 14 players on their injury report, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

The team listed Prescott with a knee injury, but he had a full practice.

Receiver Cole Beasley (ankle), receiver Noah Brown (illness), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle) did not practice.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (neck), right guard Zack Martin (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin) were limited.

Su’a-Filo missed Saturday’s victory over the Seahawks, with rookie Connor Williams replacing him in the starting lineup.

Safety Jeff Heath (wrist) was a full participant.