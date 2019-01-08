Dwayne Haskins said he’s “hoping” to land with Giants

Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins declared for the 2019 NFL Draft yesterday, but he may have declared a preference in destination already.

In a profile of Haskins by Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune in December, it was mentioned to Haskins that the Giants needed a quarterback and might be a good place to start his career.

Haskins, who grew up in New Jersey, replied: “I’m hoping for that too.”

(Of course, he’ll circle back later and say it will be an honor to be chosen by any team, but it’s worth filing this one away.)

While Haskins is widely considered the top quarterback prospect in this draft, the idea of slipping to the sixth overall pick isn’t farfetched.

The teams with the top five picks (Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Raiders, Buccaneers) either have quarterbacks in place or have made recent investments at the position which could preclude another choice.

The Giants need is clear, as the 38-year-old Eli Manning is unsure about his future. Even if he were to come back for a year, having a talented player such as Haskins behind him would be a perfect situation for the Giants.

If Haskins gets that far.