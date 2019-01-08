Eric Berry, Sammy Watkins limited in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Safety Eric Berry, receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Spencer Ware were limited in practice Tuesday, a step toward returning to the field this week.

Berry (heel), Watkins (foot) and Ware (hamstring) missed the regular-season finale to get healed up.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (calf, ankle) was the only player to miss practice.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), cornerback Jordan Lucas (shoulder), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (concussion), linebacker Reggie Ragland (hip), cornerback Charvarius Ward (shoulder) and defensive tackle Xavier Williams (back, ankle) were full participants.