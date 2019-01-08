Falcons hire Dirk Koetter, Mike Mularkey

Getty Images

The Falcons interviewed two of their former offensive coordinators for their current vacancy at the spot and they wound up hiring both of them.

Word on Monday night was that the Falcons had offered Dirk Koetter a job as their offensive coordinator and the team announced his hiring on Tuesday. They also announced that Mike Mularkey is their new tight ends coach.

It will be Koetter’s second tour as the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. He spent 2012-2014 working under Mike Smith and then made the move to Tampa to work for Lovie Smith the next year. He replaced Smith in 2016 and went 19-29 over three years as the head coach of the Bucs.

Mularkey preceded Koetter in the offensive coordinator job and ran the offense for quarterback Matt Ryan‘s first four years with the team. He has also been a head coach in Buffalo, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

The Falcons finished in the top 10 in both points and yards in 2018, but the offense’s improvement over Steve Sarkisian’s first year wasn’t enough to keep the status quo in place. They’ll hope that the walk down memory lane goes better.