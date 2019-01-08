Florida State’s Deondre Francois returning to school

Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was “weighing his options” in December, Seminoles coach Willie Taggart said. Francois apparently didn’t like the feedback he got from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

Francois will return to school for a final season, 247Sports reports.

He has started for FSU since 2016, though he missed most of the 2017 season with a knee injury. Francois threw for 2,731 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018.

Francois will have to beat out James Blackman to keep the starting job.

The redshirt senior has played 25 games, completing 58 percent of his passes for 6,291 yards with 36 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.