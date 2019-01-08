Iowa DE Anthony Nelson headed to NFL

Getty Images

Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson will leave Iowa for the NFL, bypassing his senior season.

The redshirt junior announced his decision on social media Monday.

“As a kid, I always dreamed of one day being a Hawkeye and to be able to live out this dream has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Nelson tweeted. “I am excited to now have the opportunity to pursue another one of my dreams and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Nelson made a career-high 9.5 sacks this season, giving him 24 for his career.

Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker and tight end Noah Fant also have declared their intentions to enter the draft. T.J. Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore who won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end, has not announced his decision yet.