Jets complete interview with Todd Monken

Getty Images

The Jets have completed their interview with Todd Monken on Tuesday.

Monken has served as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator for three seasons, with Tampa Bay ranking third in total offense, including first in passing, this season.

Monken, 52, was the head coach at Southern Miss for three seasons. He has spent the majority of his career at the college level aside from a stint with the Jaguars in 2007-10 as their receivers coach.

The Jets interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday. The team previously talked to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, former Dolphins coach Adam Gase and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.