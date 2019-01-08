Jim Schwartz: Waiver claim on Cre’Von LeBlanc may have been key to season

Getty Images

The Eagles secondary was running short on healthy bodies when they claimed cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc off of waivers from the Lions in November and there weren’t too many people predicting that the move would wind up paying off for the Eagles.

The injuries gave LeBlanc a chance to play and he’s been in on at least 62 percent of the defensive snaps in every game he’s played since arriving in Philly. His work down the stretch was strong and helped solidify a weak area on the team, which led defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to credit the team’s personnel department for turning up a winner.

“I don’t know where we’d be without Cre’Von,” Schwartz said. “Our scouts, midway through the season, [Vice President of Player Personnel] Joe Douglas came to me and said, ‘Hey look, there’s this guy that just became available and our scouts have a good feel for him.’ And guys like [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Howie [Roseman] and Joe, they are up front, but some of those guys that work in those back rooms without a light, without a window and stuff like that and they are pouring overall these guys that get cut or go somewhere else. Well, that might have been the key to our season putting the waiver claim in.”

LeBlanc is up for a stiff challenge in New Orleans this weekend. Should he answer it in a way that helps lead to a win, Schwartz will likely have company when it comes to putting the LeBlanc move at the top of things that went right for the Eagles this season.