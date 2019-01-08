Josh McDaniels closes the door on leaving the Patriots, this year

On Monday, the potential door to Green Bay closed on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Tuesday, McDaniels closed the door on leaving the Patriots, at least for this year.

After a conference call with reporters during which McDaniels said he won’t interview with any other teams during the 2019 cycle, McDaniels confirmed to Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that McDaniels will indeed stay put.

This year, McDaniels interviewed only with the Packers. The Browns reportedly were interested in McDaniels, and the interest reportedly was mutual. However, it appears that any interest will be going nowhere. (In theory, McDaniels presumably could have taken the Browns job without a formal interview; he previously interviewed for the job in 2014.)

PFT reported over the weekend, when McDaniels was still a viable candidate for the Green Bay job, that the Patriots were preparing for McDaniels to leave, either for Green Bay or Cleveland. The Patriots can now stop those preparations and focus exclusively on winning one or more (ideally, three) postseason games.

McDaniels wouldn’t have interviewed for the Packers job (or any other job) unless he had real interest in taking the job. McDaniels declined an opportunity to interview with the Bengals. None of the other teams with vacancies formally pursued him.

Josh McDaniels closes the door on leaving the Patriots, this year

  2. The Colts were fortunate McDaniels backed out on them. Frank Reich proves that the second or third option is sometimes the best option.

  7. McDaniels and the Patriots can deny it, but, there’s either a succession deal in place where Josh takes over when Belichik leaves — or, McDaniels is gambling that there is one.

  10. Seriously . . . McDaniels wouldn’t have interviewed for the job unless he had real interest. This about a man who actually INTERVIEWED and ACCEPTED a job that he later decided he had no interest.

    McDaniels has his sites set on the Patriot’s job. He interviews to keep his name out there.

  13. So now he is “enthusiastically interested” in staying home, as the league isn’t “Enthusiastically interested”in him. He burned all his bridges.

  15. This is what happens when you leave someone hanging. Only two teams were even interested in him, and one decided to go with someone with less experience.

  17. I came here to say what the first commenter said. McDaniels is the last guy I’d want in Cleveland. I’d rather have McCarthy, and I don’t really like him either.

  18. For those asking what happened to “enthusiastically interested”.

    According to McDanials he was enthusiastically interested in the Browns job the way I am enthusiastically interested in having a night with Halle Berry.

    Both parties have to feel the same way for it to work and Cleveland never called.

  21. This is the most biggest non-story since the “will Favre retire” pieces ESPN ran incessantly back in the day. Bottom line: who cares about McDaniels? He was a massive failure as a head coach. He left another team in the lurch by breaking his word. And, besides, NE Assistants don’t fare so well without The Genius running the show. Prediction: McDaniels will one day take over in New England, will bomb without Brady, and thereafter fall into obscurity as a quarterback coach in Cincy or some such place.

  23. Excellent! I guess one more full season of y’all claiming the sky is falling and Brady is toast (while they rack up another 10+ wins) is in the cards. Go Pats!

  24. McCarthy is “on hold” and McDaniels staying with New England? Sounds to me like Freddie Kitchens’s interview went really well and the position is in the process of being filled.

  26. He’ll be a failure when Brady/Belichick retire. It’ll be fun to watch.

    _________________________

    There it is…..the entire reason anyone tunes into this site; hate and jealousy

  28. Aarons444 says:
    If the football gods have a sense of humor, the Colts will be in the AFCC Game…
    _____________________________________________________________________

    Football Gods DEFINITELY have a sense of humor.

    The whole country STILL can’t stop Laughing at the swinging Gate play run by the Dolts…

    Pagano is getting play as a HC prospect too, which tells you all you need to know about the state of Head ‘Coaching’ in the NFL.

  29. Josh could not ask for a better organization than the Patriots—he is wise to stay.
    =====

    If he’s great, shouldn’t he be able to carve out a similar level of greatness elsewhere.

    .. or is it all Belichick and Brady?

    ( rhetorical question -)

  30. Is there any other record Belichek needs to break? Otherwise, it sounds like Josh is hanging around hoping that he’s the successor. Don’t know how long he’ll have to wait though. Belichek doesn’t strike me as the type to ever say when or if he’ll step down / retire, etc.

  31. You see people like him all the time in the workplace. They’re very protective of their little “safe space” and they aren’t budging.

  34. McDaniels has a young family that enjoys the Boston area, has a 5 year deal worth $4 mil a year, and has a pretty good gig. He will be okay. Watch for the Pats to land Daniel Jones from Duke in the draft.

  35. One team had interest, that team hired someone else. I guess I should announce that since the same number of teams are interested in me that I will chose not to accept any HC offers.

  37. He was clearly told he would be the successor to Belichick last year which is why he backed out of Indy. This is all for the show.

  39. How pathetic does a fan have to be to constantly attack McDaniels with character assassination?

    His decision didn’t hurt the Colts, the new Colts assistant coaches nor the Colts players. It certainly didn’t hurt the Patriots. It didn’t hurt his family. I am at a loss of identifying anyone it hurt.

    The character assassination is envy masquerading as moral superiority. Alas, not an uncommon thing in American sports and politics.

  40. I thought – Josh McDaniels reportedly “enthusiastically interested” in Browns job – someone is lying.

    Browns are better off without him!

  42. Before everyone says McD is done. BB (arguably the greatest of all time) bombed in his first head coaching gig too. He may not want it. He may want the NE job. I honestly suspect BB retires this year.

  44. Would each and every one of you predicting McDaniels’ future failure outline for us the success rate of your prior predictions? Start with your predictions for the Patriots not making the playoffs or losing their first playoff game starting in 2001. I suspect there is a strong correlation of McDaniels hate and Patiots hate.

  46. He wanted the Packers. The Packers didn’t want him. Fold your arms across your chest, put on a pouty face, and go home.

  47. Browns job was the best job out there with all the young talent. He must have his heart set on New England. It will be a total rebuild when Belichick retires. He should have went to Cleveland. He may be waiting several years for the New England job.

  49. rooneyruleblues says:
    January 8, 2019 at 12:53 pm
    Cant wait till Brady and Belichick retire, and McDaniels is there with a 4-12 record and Gillette is a ghost town. It’s coming Bean Town!
    —————————

    You should swing up sometime to see the entire complex there. That will never be a ghost town.

  50. Remember last year, when he welched on the Colts, and he said the reason was because BB was going to “open the vault” and show him his secrets so that he could be the Pats’ coach forever?

    Why did he even go to Green Bay for that interview?

    This dude’s a self-serving snake.

  51. “tigerlilac says:
    January 8, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    Would each and every one of you predicting McDaniels’ future failure outline for us the success rate of your prior predictions?”

    I think it’s easier to see what McDaniels has done outside of the confines of One Patriot Place. He was an unmitigated disaster in Denver and set that team back years. He then pulled out of a verbal agreement with Indy, which thankfully for them, allowed them to hire a better HC. How about I flip the question and you tell me what McDaniels has done outside of your all consuming Patriot love for any team to show interest in him being a good HC?

