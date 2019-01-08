Josh McDaniels closes the door on leaving the Patriots, this year

Getty Images

On Monday, the potential door to Green Bay closed on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Tuesday, McDaniels closed the door on leaving the Patriots, at least for this year.

After a conference call with reporters during which McDaniels said he won’t interview with any other teams during the 2019 cycle, McDaniels confirmed to Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that McDaniels will indeed stay put.

This year, McDaniels interviewed only with the Packers. The Browns reportedly were interested in McDaniels, and the interest reportedly was mutual. However, it appears that any interest will be going nowhere. (In theory, McDaniels presumably could have taken the Browns job without a formal interview; he previously interviewed for the job in 2014.)

PFT reported over the weekend, when McDaniels was still a viable candidate for the Green Bay job, that the Patriots were preparing for McDaniels to leave, either for Green Bay or Cleveland. The Patriots can now stop those preparations and focus exclusively on winning one or more (ideally, three) postseason games.

McDaniels wouldn’t have interviewed for the Packers job (or any other job) unless he had real interest in taking the job. McDaniels declined an opportunity to interview with the Bengals. None of the other teams with vacancies formally pursued him.