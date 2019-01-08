JuJu Smith-Schuster replaces Antonio Brown in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, benched for the season finale after walking out on his team, will miss another game. He will not play in the Pro Bowl, according to the Steelers, with an injury given as the reason.

The team listed Brown with a knee injury in the final two injury reports of Week 17 after he angrily walked out of a Wednesday walk-through. He skipped the Saturday walk-through, and the Steelers made him inactive for the game against the Bengals.

Steelers players voted JuJu Smith-Schuster, not Brown, their team MVP, and ironically, Smith-Schuster will replace Brown on the Pro Bowl roster.

Smith-Schuster will play in his first all-star game after making 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.