Kliff Kingsbury may still be meeting with the Jets

The Cardinals reportedly plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury on Tuesday for their vacant head-coaching job. If, of course, Kingsbury actually leaves New Jersey.

A league source suggested to PFT within the past hour that it’s possible Kingsbury is still meeting with the Jets; that interview reportedly started on Monday.

The circumstantial evidence would tend to support this conclusion. The Jets have been announcing interviews upon their completion; the Jets have yet to announce that the interview with Kingsbury has ended.

While it’s still possible he leaves New York, hops a plane, and flies to Phoenix on Tuesday, it’s also possible that the Jets are trying to close the deal before Kingsbury leaves. It’s a viable strategy for dealing with free agents, and it’s a viable strategy for dealing with coaches.