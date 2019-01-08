Kyle Long on Cody Parkey: We lost as a team

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Bears players were at the team’s facility on Monday to clean out lockers and offer postmortems on the loss to the Eagles that ended their season, which meant they got questions about kicker Cody Parkey.

Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left to play was tipped by Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Heter and then went off the upright to seal Philly’s 16-15 win. On Monday, Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said he’s “going to ride with my guy” and guard Kyle Long pointed out that there was a lot of other football played before Parkey’s fateful kick.

“I just told him, ‘Dude, you had half our points today,'” Long said, via the team’s website. “I can’t even imagine what he’s going through. It’s a tough job, it’s a really tough job. I just wanted to make sure he understood that we all had his back and I think every guy in here did the same thing I did. I feel for Cody. At the end of the day, it’s a team thing. We lost as a team. We win as a team. We lose as a team. We could have done better in a lot of areas.”

It’s hard to argue with Long’s take, but that doesn’t mean the team should avoid a deeper evaluation of the kicker spot heading into next season. Parkey missed 10 kicks during the regular season and that would have merited a closer look even without the high profile one at the end of their Wild Card loss.

Kyle Long on Cody Parkey: We lost as a team

  2. yeah right, you sad pathetics cubby bears lost on cody parkey’s double doink. just wake up and smell the brimsttone cubby fans.

  3. Was that his third or fourth miss this year at the end of regulation with the game on the line?

  4. New kicker, improve the OL, fix Jordan Howard or upgrade him, get Trubisky better. That’s the short list of Pace and Nagy’s to-dos this season.

    Not counting replacing their DC if that becomes necessary, too.

  5. For all of those who don’t follow the Bears, Cody Parkey hitting the uprights was a “thing” all season long (he hit 4 in one game). Chicago sports radio was joking all week about how sick it would be for them to lose on a Parkey kick hitting the upright. Hence the immediate outrage when it happened. It was our greatest nightmare coming true.

    Fortunately, it was tipped so the blame can’t be put on him. The Eagles were just the better team that day. But the future in Chicago is bright.

  10. The Bears put themselves in this position starting with the HC, had they tanked the Vikings game they would of been playing the Vikings and would be on to the next Round.

  11. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    January 8, 2019 at 10:40 am

    It was tipped. Leave that poor dude alone. It’s a damn football game.
    ———————————————————————————–
    So how about the other 10 misses during the season, were they also tipped? For 9 million dollars guaranteed he should improve just a little, don’t you think?

  12. exinsidetrader says:
    January 8, 2019 at 10:32 am
    THE. KICKED. WAS. TIPPED!

    Dude you hit it on the head. We’re blaming a kicker for either extraordinary defensive play or poor line play. There is no “fault” and quite frankly there was 59 minutes and change before they even got there. Defense doesn’t let up that last TD, game over.

    Besides, who’s your next kicker? Kicking game has gotten sub-par, so what do you do? Pick up a kicker who was sub-par for someone else and hope? Doesn’t seem like a strategy to me.

    Good comment.

  13. Had Parkey not missed 11 total kicks this season (not counting extra points) The Bears would have been a #1 seed. He missed a game winner in Miami that would have put them at 13-3 with the tie breaker over The Rams and over The Saints having only 2 NFC games lost. Yes, this was all his fault, it just came as a package deal for the entire season.
    Good riddance Parkey – You do not belong on an NFL roster.

  14. bassplucker says:
    January 8, 2019 at 10:40 am
    New kicker, improve the OL, fix Jordan Howard or upgrade him, get Trubisky better. That’s the short list of Pace and Nagy’s to-dos this season.

    Not counting replacing their DC if that becomes necessary, too.

    You do realize the Bears had a if not the top defense in the NFL this year, right? Agree with the other to do’s but don’t think the DC is one of them. That was execution, not scheme. Plus it is one game. A really important game but still one game.

  15. I used to joke that I would raise a family of punters. Nobody ever blames the punter.
    The Bears’ punter absolutely shanked his last punt, which gave the Eagles great field position for their last touchdown drive. It was like a 35-yard punt that set up the Eagles on their own 45. Then the Best Defense in the World missed some key tackles, took a few bad penalties, and let Nick Foles march down the field for a touchdown on the Eagles’ last drive. But nobody even remembers that it happened. The Bears had six points going into the fourth quarter at home. Six. (And they were all scored by Parkey.)

    The fact that Parkey was bad all season was irrelevant on Sunday, just like the fact that the Bears won three more games than the Eagles was irrelevant, and Khalil Mack’s regular-season sack total was irrelevant. You can’t crucify the guy for his previous misses.

    Yes, Parkey choked on Sunday at the very end — on a tipped kick. But the defense choked before that; the punter choked before that; and the offense was asleep for three quarters.

    Parkey still needs to go because he just isn’t good, but to hang the entire loss on him is ridiculous.

  16. I think beteen Chris Boswell AND Cody Parkey you have seen the END of ANY GM signing a kicker to a long term , large $$$ guaranteed contract. It’s just not worth the headache when you want to replace them.

