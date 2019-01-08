Kyle Long on Cody Parkey: We lost as a team

Getty Images

Bears players were at the team’s facility on Monday to clean out lockers and offer postmortems on the loss to the Eagles that ended their season, which meant they got questions about kicker Cody Parkey.

Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left to play was tipped by Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Heter and then went off the upright to seal Philly’s 16-15 win. On Monday, Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said he’s “going to ride with my guy” and guard Kyle Long pointed out that there was a lot of other football played before Parkey’s fateful kick.

“I just told him, ‘Dude, you had half our points today,'” Long said, via the team’s website. “I can’t even imagine what he’s going through. It’s a tough job, it’s a really tough job. I just wanted to make sure he understood that we all had his back and I think every guy in here did the same thing I did. I feel for Cody. At the end of the day, it’s a team thing. We lost as a team. We win as a team. We lose as a team. We could have done better in a lot of areas.”

It’s hard to argue with Long’s take, but that doesn’t mean the team should avoid a deeper evaluation of the kicker spot heading into next season. Parkey missed 10 kicks during the regular season and that would have merited a closer look even without the high profile one at the end of their Wild Card loss.