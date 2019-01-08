Lamar Miller will replace Phillip Lindsay in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay is headed to the Pro Bowl, but he won’t play in the game. He will serve as a social media correspondent.

Instead, Texans running back Lamar Miller will take Lindsay’s spot on the roster.

Miller joins teammates Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins, Benardrick McKinney and J.J. Watt as a Pro Bowler. The five selections are the most for Houston since 2012.

Miller ran for 973 yards and scored five touchdowns on 210 carries, while catching 25 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

This is his first Pro Bowl in seven seasons.