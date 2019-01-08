Lil’Jordan Humphrey leaving UT for the NFL

Getty Images

Texas receiver Collin Johnson announced last week that he’s going back to Austin for another year, but fellow receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey won’t return with him.

Humphrey announced Tuesday he’s forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

“It’s not been an easy decision, but after a lot of thoughts and prayers, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Humphrey wrote on social media.

Humphrey made 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, becoming the ninth player in school history with 1,000 receiving yards.

He finished his three seasons with 125 catches for 1,622 yards and 10 touchdowns.