Lions fire top contract negotiator Matt Harriss

Getty Images

The Lions are making changes, and they’re not limiting them to the coaching staff.

According Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have “parted ways” with vice president of football administration Matt Harriss.

Harriss, who was their lead contract negotiator and cap guy, was one of General Manager Bob Quinn‘s first hires when he got to Detroit in 2016.

The Lions aren’t in terrible shape under the cap, and have gotten out from under some bad contracts lately, so it’s unclear the reason for the change.

Harriss spent the 10 years prior to being hired by the Lions with the Giants, working for Ernie Accorsi (who was the consultant who led the G.M. search that led to Quinn’s hiring).

The Lions have also gotten rid of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, special teams coordinator Joe Marciano, defensive quality control assistant Steve Williams, and offensive assistant Derius Swinton.