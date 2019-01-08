Lions hire former Cardinals exec Mike Disner

Getty Images

The Lions fired their caps-and-contracts guy this week, and didn’t wait long to replace him.

The team announced the hiring of Mike Disner as their vice president of football administration.

Disner spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals as director of football administration, and previously worked for the NFL Management Council. His first NFL job was as a scouting intern with the Patriots in 2005-06 before a one-year stint as a scouting assistant (2007).

Lions G.M. Bob Quinn was a regional scout for the Patriots during those years.

The Lions just fired contract negotiator Matt Harriss, who was one of Quinn’s first hires in 2016.