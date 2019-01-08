Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden has “final say”

AP

The Raiders hired Mike Mayock as General Manager, though he admits that title oversells his authority.

Such that coach Jon Gruden’s $100 million contract didn’t make it clear, Mayock himself said that the coach is the boss.

“In all honesty, Jon’s got final say, if it ever comes to that, and I’ve got zero problems with that,” Mayock said, via ESPN’s Steve Levy. “Now, having said that, I think we’re going to come to a consensus, and I like a little yelling, a little screaming, a little fighting for what players you believe in. But at the end of the day, I guarantee you, Jon Gruden and I are going to know what a Raider looks like and smells like. I don’t think we’re going to have any issues.”

Of course, that’s easy to say now, that the yelling and screaming hasn’t started yet. Mayock was scouting last night’s Clemson-Alabama national championship game, and said the legwork of the job is the easy part for him.

“This is the first time I got out of the building, I think, in a week, and I’m not even kidding you,” Mayock said. “It’s been awesome. I’ve been a little overwhelmed with some of the non-football duties that go along with being a G.M., and you’ve got to kind of prioritize, get yourself back to the tape, because that’s the reason I’m there in the first place.”

The Raiders have three first-round picks in the coming draft, their own fourth overall, the 24th from the Bears and the to-be-determined Cowboys pick. They also have plenty of holes to fill after trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper to get those extra picks, so Mayock will need to be more thorough than he was as a television analyst, since there’s a cost to being wrong now.