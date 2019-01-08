No practice for Cole Beasley, but Jerry Jones “pretty positive” he’ll play

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that the team will monitor the condition of wide receiver Cole Beasley‘s ankle for the rest of the week after he injured it against the Seahawks, but there wasn’t much to see on Tuesday.

Beasley played through the injury, but was not on the practice field as the Cowboys got started on on-field work ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan earlier in the day, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he is “pretty positive” that Beasley will be able to play against the Rams. He said the same about wide receiver Tavon Austin as well and Austin, who returned in Week 17 from a groin injury, was limited in practice Tuesday.

Tight end Blake Jarwin and defensive tackle Maliek Collins were also out of practice while left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was doing rehab work. All three players are also dealing with ankle issues this week.