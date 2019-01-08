Packers announce Matt LaFleur

AP

Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy. Now Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur joins a legendary list of Packers coaches, with the team making his hiring official as the 15th head coach in franchise history.

“We are very excited to welcome Matt as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers,” president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy said. “We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football. We’re also excited about the person—he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organization.”

LaFleur, 39, has worked under Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay and with quarterbacks Matt Schaub, Donovan McNabb, Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, and Marcus Mariota.

“Matt is smart, organized and has a great vision for the path forward for our team,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said. “His values and personality fit the culture of our organization. He has a tremendous ability to build relationships on multiple levels, which is a very important aspect in leading a football team.”