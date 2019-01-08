Patrick Mahomes says Kliff Kingsbury could be “great” NFL head coach

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes got Kliff Kingsbury his job with the Cardinals, even though Kingsbury went only 16-21 with Mahomes in three seasons as his quarterback at Texas Tech.

(Baker Mayfield started eight games at Texas Tech as a freshman in 2013 when the Red Raiders went 8-5.)

In November, after Gil Brandt first predicted Kingsbury could end up as a head coach in the NFL this season, Mahomes predicted success for Kingsbury in the NFL.

Now that Kingsbury is close officially to becoming an NFL head coach, Mahomes again endorsed his former head coach.

“I think he could be a great NFL head coach,” Mahomes said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “He has the work ethic. He has the passion for the game. I know he loves the sport, and I know he’s going to be able to relate to quarterbacks. He would put in the work, and now it’s about him finding out where he needs to be.”

Mahomes led the nation with 421 passing yards per game in his final season with the Red Raiders, throwing 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Texas Tech, though, was only 5-7, including 3-6 in the Big 12.

The Cardinals, though, apparently were enamored enough with Mahomes’ NFL success to roll the dice on Kingsbury, who inherits Josh Rosen after working with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Mayfield and Mahomes in the college ranks.