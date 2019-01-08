Report: ABC considering going after NFL Sunday package

Getty Images

FOX and CBS hold the rights to the Sunday afternoon TV packages until 2022, but a new player might want in on negotiations with the NFL for a new deal. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ABC is “kicking around the idea of going hard” after either CBS’ or FOX’s package.

ESPN and ABC both are owned by Disney, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football deal ends after the 2021 season.

FOX’s Thursday night and NBC’s Sunday night packages are up in 2022.

Amazon, Facebook, Yahoo and/or Twitter also could become factors in how the NFL divides its schedule of games in the next go round.

With more players bidding for rights to its games, the NFL can expect even more money in the next round of negotiations.