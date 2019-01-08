Report: “Good chance” Freddie Kitchens will be Browns head coach

Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens got a promotion from Browns running backs coach to offensive coordinator in the middle of the regular season and he may be closing in on another step up the ladder.

Kitchens interviewed for the head coaching job on Monday and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that there’s a “good chance” that he winds up getting the position. Per the report, the team has already asked several members of the coaching staff to stay on board.

That’s a sign that the Browns are going to stay inside the organization with the hire. Interim head coach Gregg Williams also interviewed for the job on a permanent basis.

In the eight games with Kitchens running the offense, quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 2,254 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while being sacked five times. The Browns would obviously like to see more of the same in the future and that desire could lead to Kitchens being in charge of the whole show in 2019.