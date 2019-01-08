Report: Jaguars interviewing Darrell Bevell for offensive coordinator Tuesday

AP

The Jaguars are set to meet with a candidate to run their offense on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Vikings and Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will interview for the same position in Jacksonville. Bevell, who emerged as a candidate at the end of the regular season, is slated to meet with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Bevell worked as a consultant with the Falcons last offseason and has also interviewed with the team for their coordinator opening, but the signs point for former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter returning to Atlanta for a second stint with the team.

The Jaguars fired Nathaniel Hackett during the 2018 season and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich took over the job for the remainder of the season.