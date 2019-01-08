Report: John Elway is choosing between Vic Fangio and Mike Munchak

Getty Images

As the head-coaching dominoes begin to fall, the Denver domino apparently will land in one of two directions.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that Broncos G.M. John Elway “appears to be deciding between” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Klis adds that Fangio may have a slight edge, making him the rare defensive coach who could get a head-coaching job in the current hiring cycle. But Fangio has a couple of things going for him. First, he’s a great defensive coach. Second, with Gary Kubiak expected to be re-involved with the team’s offense (possibly as offensive coordinator), the Broncos could hire a defensive coach without having to worry about the offensive coordinator quickly being pilfered as a head coach elsewhere, since Kubiak claims to have stepped away from being a head coach, for good.

As Klis notes, Elway may have tipped his plans last week, when explaining that he wants the next head coach "to be great on one side of the ball," and "I look for greatness on that side."

Fangio is great on defense, Munchak is great, as far as the offensive line is concerned. And the Broncos need to do great things soon, or great big changes could be coming at levels above the coaching function.