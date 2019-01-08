Report: Kevin Stefanski having another interview with Browns

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that there’s a “good chance” that the Browns promote offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach, but no deal has been struck at this point and another one of their head coaching candidates is reportedly in Cleveland to speak to the team a second time.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is meeting with the team again on Tuesday. Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport reports that Stefanski and Kitchens are the two finalists for the job in Cleveland.

Like Kitchens, Stefanski has had limited time as a coordinator. He was promoted from quarterbacks coach when John DeFilippo was fired with three games to play in the season.

Stefanski’s contract in Minnesota is up on Tuesday and he’s one of the options that the Vikings are considering for the coordinator position in 2019. That would obviously turn out to be a moot point if things go his way in Cleveland and it sounds like we should find out soon which route the Browns will take.