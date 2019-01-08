Report: Kliff Kingsbury finalizing deal with Cardinals

Getty Images

It looks like the Cardinals have settled on their next head coach.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that the Cardinals are finalizing a deal with Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona’s interest in Kingsbury was reported last week, but initial indications were that Kingsbury would be blocked from interviewing by USC after accepting an offer to be their offensive coordinator last month. Whatever block was in place went away this week and Kingsbury interviewed with the Jets on Monday before moving on to speak to the Cardinals.

Kingsbury was 35-40 over six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech and coached Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes during his time in Lubbock. He also worked with Johnny Manziel and Case Keenum in earlier stops as an assistant and the Cardinals will be looking for him to develop Josh Rosen into a top-flight starter after his rough rookie season in the desert.