Report: Kliff Kingsbury finalizing deal with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2019, 3:05 PM EST
It looks like the Cardinals have settled on their next head coach.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that the Cardinals are finalizing a deal with Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona’s interest in Kingsbury was reported last week, but initial indications were that Kingsbury would be blocked from interviewing by USC after accepting an offer to be their offensive coordinator last month. Whatever block was in place went away this week and Kingsbury interviewed with the Jets on Monday before moving on to speak to the Cardinals.

Kingsbury was 35-40 over six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech and coached Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes during his time in Lubbock. He also worked with Johnny Manziel and Case Keenum in earlier stops as an assistant and the Cardinals will be looking for him to develop Josh Rosen into a top-flight starter after his rough rookie season in the desert.

52 responses to “Report: Kliff Kingsbury finalizing deal with Cardinals

  3. good. save the jets arizona. (i still think wilks got a raw deal. one year? really? what a joke)

  4. This is all about making sure Rosen pans out. Even he’s a horrible HC with an overall losing record, it’ll all be worth it if Rosen works out. Easier to replace a HC with a franchise QB in place.

  5. So much for teams not jumping on the “Next young offensive mind”. Nothing against Lafleur or Kingsberry but….well neither of them is Sean McVay.

  7. As a Cards fan I love it! When you hear Mahomes, Brady, Manning talk this guy up as an offensive genius that’s pretty strong! Anyone that totally focuses on his record at Texas Tech is being short sighted. Let’s be honest, how many players are dying to go to Lubbock? Kingsbury was able to recruit offensive talent because he’s a former qb and runs a high powered offense. He wasn’t able to recruit defensive talent in Lubbock. No one else has either. It all comes down to bringing in someone who can get the most out of Josh Rosen.
    The key to his success is going to have to do a lot with who he brings in to run the defense. If Kingsbury brings in an experienced DC who also has HC experience that will be huge.

  9. Teams are REALLY reaching for the next Sean McVay or Matt Nagy. Kingsbury ain’t it. He was completely out of his depth as a college head coach as evidenced by his failure at Texas Tech. How in the world do the Cardinals think he’s going to fare any better as an NFL head coach? This is the most baffling head coach hire in recent memory. Makes me wonder if Steve Keim was sober during the hiring process.

  12. So Kingsbury failed as head coach with Texas Tech and got fired but Arizona thinks he is an NFL caliber head coach? What kind of logic is that?

  13. He’s a good offensive mind. Should probably call Gregg Williams to come down as his DC once the Browns go with someone else.

  14. He also recruited a QB that was a true freshman last year that has a promising future. He did get injured throughout the season, but the kid broke Mahomes freshman passing yards record. I’m not sure how his development will progress with Kingsbury gone, but the guy knows QBs, at least at the college level. With the Rams, Chiefs, Browns (after Hue), and other teams using more college style schemes, he might work out in the NFL. He just needs to make sure he gets a defensive coordinator.

  15. Who knows anymore? It’s all speculation…and not very good speculation. There are hundreds of times coaches and players that are ‘can’t miss’ and hundreds more that have ‘issues and non likely great prospects.’ Till the book is written speculation over if KK will be a good or bad coach is nothing more than speculation.

  16. As a Cards fan who enjoys analytics and hates play-calling dinosaurs, I’m happy to see the Cards go in this direction. They literally have nothing to lose. Why hire a retread when you can take a flyer on being ahead of the curve?

    And while I liked Bienemy, he has some serious red flags of his own. Look up his Colorado OC coaching performance in 2011-12. Yikes!

  24. I love everyone saying he’s not the next Sean McVay. How many of you jagoffs saying that talked trash about the Rams hire? A lot of you! Please..no one knew he would be as good as he is. Jury is out on Kingsbury just like any other first time head coach. Also, what happened at Tech has nothing to do with how he will do in AZ. He couldn’t recruit defensive talent to Lubbock. How does that have anything to do with how the NFL works? NOTHING!

  26. The new nfl is geared to offense and big plays. Defensive minded head coaches are dinosaurs. Will he be a good coach? Who knows but get ready for more hires like this.

  28. Just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge those of you who have identified as ‘Cardinals fans’. I applaud your bravery. The first step is admitting you have a problem.

  29. These Very Young coaches being hired as head coach of NFL teams, should send 5% of their checks to Sean mcVay. He is the reason they are being hired.

  30. “Let’s be honest, how many players are dying to go to Lubbock? ”
    ________________

    Kingsbury lost 4 of 5 against Kansas State and Manhattan, Kansas also isn’t exactly home to tons of top recruits. The Big 12 never had more than 2 really good teams per season the entire time Kingsbury was at Tech but he never finished higher 5th in the conference.

  31. He coached Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes and still just went 35-40 the last years? Why all the hype?

  33. nyyankeehatespoliticos says:
    January 8, 2019 at 3:19 pm
    So Kingsbury failed as head coach with Texas Tech and got fired but Arizona thinks he is an NFL caliber head coach? What kind of logic is that?
    =======================================

    They can pay him a lot less then an experienced HC.

    Not that it’s a good hire, but that’s probably why.

  34. madczyk says:
    January 8, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    So much for teams not jumping on the “Next young offensive mind”. Nothing against Lafleur or Kingsberry but….well neither of them is Sean McVay.
    ____________________________________

    You’re right they aren’t, but you don’t know until you give them time, which I don’t know if the Cardinals will based on how they treated their last coach….

    Even the Rams got goofy looks for hiring McVay because he was “too young to be a head coach” now look at them, they deserve a chance to show what they can do like anyone else.

  36. Okay, you apologists who dismiss Kingsbury’s record at Texas Tech because you can’t recruit defensive players to Lubbock, look at the Texas Tech records before Kingsbury got there. In the 20 seasons before Kingsbury got there, Texas Tech had one losing record. The overall record over that span was 153-95. They were 8-5 in 2012, then Kingsbury was 8-5, 4-8, 7-6, 5-7, 6-7, and 5-7. Somehow, Spike Dykes, Mike Leach, and Tommy Tuberville were able to recruit enough defensive talent to win at a much higher level than Kliff Kingsbury, but Kingsbury is a great coach because he puts up big offensive numbers while losing games.

  38. “Nothing against Lafleur or Kingsberry but….well neither of them is Sean McVay.”

    You can’t possibly know that yet. No one can until we see how they perform in their new jobs.

    And for all the people criticizing this hire, look at what’s out there for head coaching candidates. Mostly unknowns and bad retreads. Better to go with an unknown than most of the retreads. The unknown might pan out

  40. Major Applewhite has to be pretty excited right now. Former Big XII QB, check, former college OC, check, just got fired as HC of a major college program, check. Major hasn’t signed the contract yet however the U of Miami want him as their next OC. All he had to do is sign the contract and the NFL teams will come calling.

  41. Uhh when Kingsbury’s offense gets Arizona back to curb stomping the Rams again u wont be so happy…. The Rams are showing signs of slowing, the OL is old and falling apart & when Goff gets any sort of pressure in his face he folds like a cheap suit once he starts getting hit & has anything less than a clean pocket. Whitworth is almost 40, Sullivan’s in his mid 30’s , Saffold is old and a free-agent. The Rams bought A TON of guys in on 1yr deals, the Rams have to pay all these guys very soon w/ the Rams having little cap space and a laundry list of F/A’s that need re-signed. With a ton of draft picks & 80M$+ in cap space to build up that offense AZ only going to get a lot better this off-season. AZ is on the come-up, the 49ers will be a lot better & SEA will be better while the Rams are only getting worse

  42. jackofnotrades says:
    January 8, 2019 at 3:09 pm
    good. save the jets arizona. (i still think wilks got a raw deal. one year? really? what a joke)
    ====================================================

    The Jets wanted Kingsbury he turned them down. Kingsbury was likely the Jets best option over some re-tread who’s a proven failure in the NFL. I’d much rather have Kingsbury over Adam freaking Gase or Mike McCarthy & his archaic offense. Maybe ya’all can get Marvin Lewis?

  43. Totally typical Bidwell move. Give Kingsbury two years – maybe just one. Clearly the Bidwells have no problem cutting somebody lose quickly.

  44. A young head coach is only as good as the NFL experienced coaches that make up his staff. He better have a solid list of guys who will be helping him out along the way. If he hires a bunch of former college ‘offensive assistant’ or positional coaches, the Cardinals are going to get absolutely smoked on a weekly basis next season.

  45. lastl00 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 3:26 pm
    Rosen is mediocre and fragile and now they this guy LOL. 3rd or 4th place in NFC west for years to come.
    ________________________________________________________

    Josh Rosen is fragile? Ya that makes sense if u overlook the fact he’s the only rookie who didnt miss time to injury despite taking an absolute BEATING behind the worst OL in the NFL once the starters landed on IR and they were starting rookie practice squad guys & street free agents… Allen and Darnold proved far more fragile than Josh Rosen.

  47. I just… Look, I think Coach Handsome has a good offensive mind, but I’m not sure if his style of coaching will translate to the NFL. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the Cardinals will be a huge surprise next season. Maybe. I just don’t see it. But, that said, at least the Cardinals are trying something different. I’ll give them credit for that.

  49. I don’t care what the coaches name is, you still need the horses to go out there and perform. If McVay had ended up with the Jets he’s surely not the ‘gold standard” of coaching that he may be….for now. The Rams have the horsepower on offense and even Nagy had plenty of nice weapons for Trubisky, THIS YEAR, as limited as he is. Will the Cards have that kind of talent on O next year? Doubtful, but they have a couple pieces in place.

  50. I could have sworn the Fanboy Brain Trust said he was a lock for the Pats. Wow Tylawspicksix has been wrong 50 times this year already….right on schedule.

    The dude might surprise everybody

  51. So half of this guys career at Texas Tech he had Mahomes? Interesting that he had a losing record. No Mahomes in AZ either. Actually it’s the opposite because Rosen was one of the worst quarterbacks in recent memory. This will end badly.

  52. Kingsbury is an extremely smart offensive coach who knows how to build up a very good offense around his QB”s strengths & what he does best, Josh Rosen will have a lot of success in this offense and will really take off in year 2. David Johnson also is getting ready to take off again as Kingsbury will get him open in space w/ the ball in hands & will use him properly & heavily especially in the passing game. Offensively the Cardinals will add a lot of talent this off-season and get the offense back on track w/ Josh Rosen reallly taking off in year two. The Cardinals need to do what the Rams did and sign a veteran defensive play caller as DC making him basically the head coach of the offense like Phillips in LA allowing Kliff Kingsbury to focus solely on building up the offense. With Arizona going back to running a hybrid 3-4 defense again which the defense was built to run w/ a ton of talent on the roster defensively Arizona should go hard after DC Todd Bowles as DC. Bowles paired up w/ Kingsbury is a recipe for success.

