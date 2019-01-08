Report: Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with Cardinals Tuesday

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury is set for his second head coaching interview in as many days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kingsbury will interview with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kingsbury met with the Jets on Monday and those are the only two teams with reported interest in speaking to the former Texas Tech head coach about their head coaching vacancies.

Word of that interest broke last week, but plans to interview Kingsbury were hindered by the fact that he took a job as the offensive coordinator at USC last month. The school was said to be blocking requests for Kingsbury to interview with NFL teams, but the situation shifted on Monday and Kingsbury was able to fully throw his name into the ring for pro openings.

There’s also been talk of possible NFL interest in Kingsbury as an offensive coordinator, but any thoughts on that front will likely wait until the Cardinals and Jets head coaching searches play out.