Report: Mike McCarthy only pursuing Jets coaching vacancy

Getty Images

Even though five NFL teams are still seeking replacements for their head coaching positions, former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is only interested in one opening.

The J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, McCarthy doesn’t want to be considered for any head coaching opening outside of the New York Jets.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers in early December prior to the conclusion of his 13th season as head coach in Green Bay. The Cleveland Browns reportedly had interest in McCarthy but have instead appeared to narrow their focus down to Freddie Kitchens and Kevin Stefanski for their opening. The Browns, Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins remain without head coaches for the time being.

The reality is McCarthy may have not been considered by any of the teams that still have vacancies outside of the Jets once the Browns focused in on Kitchens and Stefanski. Nevertheless, the chance to work with a second-year quarterback in Sam Darnold would prove to be an enticing aspect of working for the Jets over the next few seasons.

The Jets have interviewed McCarthy, Kliff Kingsbury (hired by Arizona), Jim Caldwell, Todd Monken, Eric Bieniemy and Adam Gase for the job.