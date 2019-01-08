Report: Perry Fewell to interview with Panthers for secondary coaching job

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are set to interview Perry Fewell for a position coaching the team’s secondary on Wednesday, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Fewell was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week after spending the last two seasons as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Fewell spent one seasons as a defensive backs coach under Panthers head coach Ron Rivera when both were with the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also interviewed for the Panthers head coaching job during the same cycle when Rivera was ultimately named head coach in 2011. Fewell was the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants at the time.

Fewell has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL as a defensive backs coach with two stints as a defensive coordinator and a brief run as an interim head coach also on his resume.

He began coaching defensive backs with the Jaguars in 1998 and spent five seasons in Jacksonville under Tom Coughlin. He then spent two seasons in the same role with the St. Louis Rams, then one year in Chicago before being hired as a defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills in 2006. In 2009, he was named interim head coach for the final seven games of the season after Dick Jauron was fired. Fewell then rejoined Coughlin with the Giants, serving five years as defensive coordinator in New York. He then spent two years with the Washington Redskins as a defensive backs coach and the last two in Jacksonville.

The Panthers fired cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura in early December, though Richard Rodgers remains on staff as the team’s current secondary coach.