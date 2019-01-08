Report: Raiders talking to San Diego

Getty Images

Three years after the Raiders and Chargers failed to secure approval to share an L.A.-area stadium, the Raiders could be moving to the city the Chargers abandoned. At least for a year.

Dan Sileo of 97.3 the Fan in San Diego reports that the Raiders have contacted the office of the San Diego mayor about playing the team’s 2019 games at the venue vacated two years ago by the Chargers.

The development isn’t completely unexpected. The Raiders, disinclined to play in Oakland now that Oakland is suing the Raiders, need a home until their new stadium is ready. They reportedly won’t move to Las Vegas early and play in Sam Boyd Stadium. Thus, they’ll need an alternate location, with the options being AT&T Park in San Francisco (home of the Giants), London (that’s highly unlikely), Levi’s Stadium (it makes the most sense, but the 49ers and Raiders are too stubborn to share space), and San Diego.

A season in San Diego would mean that the Chargers would play at least one game there next season, with the theoretical possibility of a playoff game there, too.