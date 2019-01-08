Report: Washington parting ways with Torrian Gray

Getty Images

Washington is parting ways with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

It could be the first of many changes on the defensive side of the ball.

Gray’s departure makes sense in light of news that Todd Bowles met with Washington earlier this week.

Washington also has expressed interest in Broncos defensive backs coach Joe Woods, Mike Klis of Denver’s News9 reports. The Broncos, though, will allow their new head coach to evaluate the assistant coaches under contract before allowing them permission to look elsewhere.

Gray served as Washington’s secondary coach for two seasons. It ranked ninth and 15th in passing yards allowed.