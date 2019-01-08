Ryan Clark: Antonio Brown cussed out Dick LeBeau, Mike Tomlin let it get out of hand

Getty Images

Dick LeBeau was a Hall of Fame player in the NFL, and his long tenure as an assistant coach made him one of the game’s most respected figures. But Antonio Brown apparently didn’t show LeBeau respect.

That’s the word from former Steeler Ryan Clark, who once again described on ESPN today a time that he found Brown to be a bad teammate. Clark said that shortly after Brown signed a new contract in 2012, Brown verbally attacked LeBeau.

“Coming into the next practice, he just got his money, he cusses out Dick LeBeau. Coach LeBeau, somebody who Troy [Polamalu], myself, James Farrior, all respected so much that anything he ever said, there’s no reply,” Clark said. “We almost got into a physical altercation that day, me and Antonio Brown. Because my thing was, this is not how we behave. This is not how we act. And for sure we don’t talk to Coach LeBeau that way.”

Clark hasn’t played for the Steelers since 2013, but he said he has talked to players on the 2018 team who told him Brown has become a serious problem, and coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t handled it.

“This is a situation that Coach Tomlin has allowed to get out of hand. So now you have to think about moving him,” Clark said. “It’s been something that has been weighing on this team all year.”

From Clark’s perspective, Brown is a problem that has been weighing on the Steelers for several years.