Ryan Clark: Antonio Brown cussed out Dick LeBeau, Mike Tomlin let it get out of hand

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Getty Images

Dick LeBeau was a Hall of Fame player in the NFL, and his long tenure as an assistant coach made him one of the game’s most respected figures. But Antonio Brown apparently didn’t show LeBeau respect.

That’s the word from former Steeler Ryan Clark, who once again described on ESPN today a time that he found Brown to be a bad teammate. Clark said that shortly after Brown signed a new contract in 2012, Brown verbally attacked LeBeau.

“Coming into the next practice, he just got his money, he cusses out Dick LeBeau. Coach LeBeau, somebody who Troy [Polamalu], myself, James Farrior, all respected so much that anything he ever said, there’s no reply,” Clark said. “We almost got into a physical altercation that day, me and Antonio Brown. Because my thing was, this is not how we behave. This is not how we act. And for sure we don’t talk to Coach LeBeau that way.”

Clark hasn’t played for the Steelers since 2013, but he said he has talked to players on the 2018 team who told him Brown has become a serious problem, and coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t handled it.

“This is a situation that Coach Tomlin has allowed to get out of hand. So now you have to think about moving him,” Clark said. “It’s been something that has been weighing on this team all year.”

From Clark’s perspective, Brown is a problem that has been weighing on the Steelers for several years.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Ryan Clark: Antonio Brown cussed out Dick LeBeau, Mike Tomlin let it get out of hand

  1. Is anything sacred anymore? Does Ryan Clark have such a personal vendetta, he feels the need to talk about every little incident? This won’t get you up the ladder, Mr. Clark.

  7. Calling it like he sees it, despite the obvious millennial responses here he is telling the world what an awful “me me me” guy Brown is. Keep in mind he witnessed it, as well as current players telling him Brown’s antics continue. Deal the clown.

  8. There are no problems in Pittsburgh. All this throwing each other under the bus is good for the team. Keep it up. Just a little bickering that won’t hurt…

    –Brown’s fans

  11. Maybe Tomlin should go but then how would that look when your owner is Rooney…. a reversal of the Rooney Rule perhaps

  12. I am amazed at the posters who think Clark is the problem in the story. How much evidence do you really need?

  13. What evidence do you need? Grown men don’t air out dirty laundry like that. I don’t want evidence. If there’s a problem, handle it internally or be quiet.

  15. It sounds like Tomlin has no backbone whatsoever. How can you be a coach and let one person go crazy and continue to make excuses for him. I say get rid of Brown and Tomlin. Then Tomlin will have more time to make excuses for Brown while the new coach spends more time actually coaching a team that is loaded with talent. The more that comes out about Tomlin, the more I think they need to get rid of him until he completely ruins the team.

  16. I am amazed at the posters who think Clark is the problem in the story. How much evidence do you really need?

    0

    Hey Raggy, let me ask you a pertinent question. We’re Clark and Brown the only Steelers on the team? If not why is Clark the only one running his mouth….after all that’s the business he is in now…not the truth business.

  19. Idiot me me me millennials are the only ones defending that ungrateful selfish cancerous diva. Trade him to the jaguars or the bills. Then we’ll never hear from him again. Make an example of him and bell. Should’ve suspended him for four games during the season like terrell owens in Philadelphia then get rid of him to the worst team with the worst qb. It’s sad that idiot fanboys look up to this circus clown and start acting like him.

  20. “Handle it internally” stopped when Brown let the entire team down by not showing up for meetings, practices, and by not returning calls from his coach. He took himself out of eligibility to play in the final game that had playoff implications. Brown has lost the respect of current and former teammates by letting them down and putting himself first. He is a lockerroom cancer.

    I see two courses of action. Either trade him and let Tomlin try to get back control, or keep Brown and bring in a new head coach who will reign him in.

    I guess the third scenario is both of them go..

    As a lifelong Steelers fan I see no scenario where Tomlin and Brown are on the same team next year that doesn’t result in dysnfuntion.

  21. “Tomlin might be a very good coach but he has absolutely zero control over his locker room.”

    He’s controlled the locker room fine. He has been unable to control Brown. The Bell situation this season had nothing to do with Tomlin – it was all Bell and the media dragging it on and on through the season. Martavis Bryant was suspended by Tomlin and eventually traded off. Santonio Holmes was suspended by Tomlin and traded off. The blemishes I put directly on Tomlin are laco of public discipline to Brown and Joey Porter. But honestly, I dont think anyone can control Brown, he’s just a narcissist

  22. There’s nothing wrong with being a Me guy. When your career is over, who’s going to pay your bills? The Team? No, take care of yourself first and foremost. That’s what all these young athletes should know. Fans are irrational and only look at what you can do for them, not what’s best for you and your family.

  26. AB is another example of the need for NFL Player/Team Contracts to include:
    ‘Conduct detrimental to the Team/League and subject to Fines, Suspension and Nullification of existing Contract whether in Part or Entirety’

    That would be a huge help whenever a Team suffers from a ERR Disease break out.

    ERR = Ego’s Run Rampant

  27. The control over the locker room thing also doesn’t have much value in professional sports. These are grown men. They police their own locker rooms accordingly.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!