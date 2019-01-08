Sammy Watkins, Eric Berry set to practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs closed the regular season without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Eric Berry or running back Spencer Ware in the lineup, but Tuesday brought some encouraging signs for their chances of having them in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Colts.

All three players are expected to practice in some capacity as the team kicks off their on-field work for the week. Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel is the only player set to miss practice as he deals with calf and ankle trouble.

Watkins has missed five straight games and six of the last seven while dealing with a foot injury. He had 40 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns before his extended absence to close the regular season.

Berry missed the first 13 games of the year with a heel injury and played a limited number of snaps in two games before sitting out against the Raiders. Ware sat out the final three weeks of the year with a hamstring injury.