Sean McVay: I’m too young to have a coaching tree

Getty Images

The move toward young, offensive-minded assistants as head coaching candidates around the league has often been described as teams searching for the next Sean McVay.

That comment came up frequently when word broke that the Packers are hiring Matt LaFleur as their new head coach. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 and worked with McVay in Washington before making the move to Los Angeles, which led to McVay calling it “awesome” that his former assistant got a top job.

It also gave the 32-year-old a chance to quip that he’s “too young to have a coaching tree,” but one is still taking root. Rams assistants Zac Taylor and Shane Waldron interviewed with teams this month and McVay credited the entire organization for boosting their profiles.

“It’s really the Rams’ success that we’ve had,” McVay said, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star. “This is a reflection of the culture that’s created by the people that are here … It’s flattering for the organization.”

Continued winning will lead to continued opportunities for Rams assistants and the team will look for the first playoff win of the McVay era on Saturday night.