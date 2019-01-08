T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron miss practice; Darius Leonard limited

Getty Images

The Colts conducted a walk-through Tuesday, but they still a long injury list with several big names on it.

The team estimated receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) would have remained out of practice had the Colts practiced. It’s not a surprise as Hilton has not practiced much since injuring his ankle.

Safety Malik Hooker wore a walking boot on his left foot Tuesday, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Hooker injured his foot against the Texans but missed only five snaps.

Besides Hooker and Hilton, the Colts list defensive tackle Denico Autry (shoulder), tight end Eric Ebron (hip), safety Clayton Geathers (knee), receiver Ryan Grant (toe), receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder, finger), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee), safety Michael Mitchell (calf) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) as sitting out practice.

Linebacker Darius Leonard (shoulder, ankle) earned a limited designation.

Safety J.J. Wilcox (ankle) should return this week after being listed as a full participant Tuesday.