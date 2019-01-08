Tavon Austin: You’re always going to feel disrespected when you get traded

Getty Images

Tavon Austin didn’t play much Saturday in his second game back from a groin injury, but he played enough to make an impact.

The Cowboys running back/receiver/returner had one rush for minus-3 yards and a catch for 7 yards in his nine offensive snaps, but Austin averaged 14.6 yards on his five punt returns. He had a 51-yard return, which the Cowboys failed to capitalize on when Dak Prescott threw an interception and the end zone, and Austin had another punt return of 80 yards that was negated by a holding penalty on C.J. Goodwin.

“I sure thought he made the kind of plays that in the playoffs will win the game for you,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “That’s why he’s here. He has the speed to make that kind of play.”

Austin insisted after the victory over the Seahawks that he didn’t care who the Cowboys played in the divisional round. But the Eagles’ victory over the Bears on Sunday has the Cowboys headed to Los Angeles to play Austin’s former team.

“I love the Rams to death,” Austin said Tuesday, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “Every game is emotional. It ain’t really a difference. . . .I’m not going to make this a Tavon vs. the Rams thing. I’m over here, ready to have some fun and go play football.”

The Rams traded the No. 8 overall pick from 2013 to the Cowboys in the offseason, and Austin admits it hurt initially.

“You’re always going to feel disrespected because you’re getting traded,” Austin said. “Evidently, you ain’t doing something right or you ain’t getting it done or they don’t believe in you.”