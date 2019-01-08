Todd Bowles met with Washington, has options

Getty Images

Former Jets head coach Todd Bowles will need to reset if he’s ever going to get another chance to be a head coach, but he has options this offseason.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Bowles met with Washington earlier this week, though the conversation was apparently short on specifics.

Jay Gruden has been retained despite his 35-44-1 record, and there has been no suggestion that defensive coordinator Greg Manusky is considered to be in trouble, so perhaps they were just seeing what Bowles wanted to do.

A natural fit seems to be emerging in Tampa, if Bruce Arians finalizes his deal to take the Buccaneers job.

Bowles was Arians’ defensive coordinator in Arizona before getting the Jets head coaching job, and would bring some immediate legitimacy to a staff that clearly has a lot of work to do. The Bucs were 27th in total defense and 31st in scoring last year.