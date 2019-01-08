Todd Gurley limited in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Unlike the Cowboys, who have 14 players on their injury report, the Rams are relatively healthy. The week off has the Rams healed up and ready to play.

But one big name remains on the report, with everyone watching the star running back’s practice participation all week.

Todd Gurley was limited in Tuesday’s practice.

The All-Pro running back hasn’t played since Dec. 16, missing the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. He said last week he hoped to practice some this week to help get him back in football shape.

The Rams expect Gurley to play, which is welcome news considering he scored 21 touchdowns, including 17 rushing, in 14 games.

Defensive back Blake Countess (concussion) also was limited, while safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) had a full practice.