Todd Gurley participated in walkthrough, set to practice Wednesday

The Rams played without running back Todd Gurley for the final two weeks of the regular season because of a knee injury, but there’s been optimism about his outlook for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

Tuesday’s update from head coach Sean McVay did nothing to change that. McVay said that Gurley took part in the team’s first walkthrough of the day and that he would do the same when they hold another one later on Tuesday. McVay also said that Gurley is going to take part in practice on Wednesday.

Assuming the practice work goes well, that should leave Gurley on track to play this weekend.

In the event things do go the other way, the Rams would turn to C.J. Anderson as their lead back. He ran 43 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the two games that Gurley missed in December.