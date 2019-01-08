Todd Monken next up on Jets interview list

Getty Images

The Jets will continue their head coaching search on Tuesday by meeting with Todd Monken about the vacancy they created by firing Todd Bowles at the end of the 2018 season.

Monken just wrapped up his third year as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator under Dirk Koetter, who was fired as the head coach in Tampa around the same time the Jets dispatched Bowles. Monken had been the head coach at Southern Miss for three years before joining the Bucs.

Monken has also interviewed with the Bengals and Packers this month and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that he was a “strong candidate” for the Packers before they opted to hire Matt LaFleur on Monday.

The Jets interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, former Dolphins coach Adam Gase and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy have also interviewed with the team.