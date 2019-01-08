Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

DT Kyle Williams will represent the Bills one more time at the Pro Bowl.

The list of candidates for the Dolphins head coaching job is getting smaller.

Throwing to running backs could be a big part of Sunday’s Patriots game.

Where will former Jets head coach Todd Bowles wind up in 2019?

WR John Brown would like to remain with the Ravens.

Former Bengals DB Rickie Dixon is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Browns signed a couple of players to reserve/future contracts.

A final report card for the 2018 Steelers.

The Texans hope RB D'Onta Foreman can rebound from a frustrating season.

The Colts look like they are in position to thrive for a while.

Last January was a better time for the Jaguars.

Early thoughts about the direction the Titans will go in the first round of the draft.

Will the Broncos hold on to DE Derek Wolfe?

The Chiefs are trying to avoid thoughts of playoffs past as they prepare for the Colts.

Forecasting the Chargers’ defensive approach in New England.

Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock made the trip to Santa Clara to watch Clemson beat Alabama on Monday night.

Cowboys WR Tavon Austin is looking forward to facing his former team.

The Giants face another decision about drafting a quarterback.

The Eagles offensive line has been in a groove of late.

Washington waived wide receivers Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart.

How optimistic should the Bears be about QB Mitchell Trubisky?

The Lions watched a couple of their former players make big plays in Wild Card games.

Getting to know new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Checking in on the Vikings’ search for an offensive coordinator.

The Falcons should get a couple of compensatory draft picks.

What needs might the Panthers try to address in the draft?

The Saints are next up to try to stop Nick Foles‘ postseason success.

DT Gerald McCoy reiterated his desire to stay with the Buccaneers.

Will the Cardinals field trade offers for their top draft pick?

It’s been 33 years since the Rams met the Cowboys in the playoffs.

A look at some 49ers free agent decisions.

The biggest takeaways from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s end of season press conference.