XFL reiterates that it’s not restricted by other league’s rules

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
When the original XFL emerged 18 years ago, the possibility of eventually providing a direct path to pro football became an immediate source of intrigue. And then the XFL died after a year.

A generation later, it’s getting ready to bolt upright, Undertaker-style, and return to the football landscape. And Commissioner Oliver Luck’s podcast comment in December regarding barriers to entry wasn’t a seat-of-the-pants misstatement.

On Tuesday, an XFL spokesperson told PFT that, while “[t]he XFL’s player eligibility guidelines are in development,” the XFL is not restricted by the rules that exist in other professional football leagues.”

As Gantt pointed out, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could opt to go that route, signing up for a season with the XFL in early 2020 after one more year of college football, during which he’ll be the frontrunner to win the Heisman. He should be able to negotiate a significant contract for the bump he’ll provide to the fledging league. Whatever he gets will be more than what he gets at Clemson, which is the wholesale value of an education that he can’t fully exploit (due to football obligations), with no ability to profit from his name or likeness.

In a business where everyone except the players routinely make business decisions, Lawrence should start making some. And his best business decision could end up being one more year of college football, a season in the XFL, and then a year or so of preparing for the draft.

11 responses to “XFL reiterates that it’s not restricted by other league’s rules

  1. Don’t know about that. Going to be a lot of shaky players in the XFL that will never make it to the NFL and might well come from lesser college programs. He could get stuck behind a line that would make it very easy to get injured and injured badly in the XFL

  2. Eventually something will change. The NFL loves having matured 20-21 year old players that can be plug and play ready to contribute. Sooner or later it will be s little more like the NBA with players on the roster who aren’t fully developed and needing to sit for a year or 2, which then would lead to teams tanking for 3 year stretches and going hard once all the young players have matured.

  3. “The other league” LOL

    Anyway, it would be foolish for the XFL to adopt the must-be-out-of-HS-for-three-years rule. Because they are scrambling to get players, they have to get them anyway that they can. This is very similar to when the AFL started– they had to be very creative, which meant targeting schools and players that the NFL bypassed.

  4. What you can’t quantify is the value of the coaching, structure and exposure he’ll get at Clemson vs playing in the XFL. Hype and media drives draft stock sometimes harder than talent.

  5. Don’t be so sure Trevor isn’t making more at Clemson. If you think these guys are just playing for an education you very naive.

  7. The competition in college will be significantly greater than in the XFL, which will be comprised mostly of lower level college players with no chance at the NFL and aging veterans trying for one last shot. You can get paid $250,000-$300,000 for two years and risk injury or just take out a multimillion dollar insurance policy to protect yourself.

  8. Hey I will be watching if the refs are not controlling the games throwing flags every time a pass is thrown over 25 yards. Maybe they will actually let the players hit. Competition is good for the NFL.

  9. And the XFL supposedly will be old school complete with getting ear-holed. What is their track record on player safety?

    —————————————————

    really?! hmmm id say about 2% maybe even less college players actually make it to the NFL so what does it matter? add to that the percentage goes down further when you look at those players who have real success in the league…they might as well get paid, they can always go back to college to get a degree if they so choose…

  11. So he has to forfeit his remaining college eligibility to play in a lower quality league than he currently plays in.

    He will have an offensive line that can’t block and be throwing the ball to receivers that can’t catch (otherwise they would either still be in college or be in the NFL).

    How is this a good idea?

    What am I missing?

