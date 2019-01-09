Amos Jones, Bob Wylie among the many Browns coaches not returning

Getty Images

Gregg Williams wasn’t the only coach shown the door by new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens on Wednesday. The team’s ninth full-time head coach cleaned house.

Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, special teams coordinator Amos Jones, offensive line coach Bob Wylie, linebackers coach Blake Williams, assistant defensive backs Jerod Kruse, tight ends coach Greg Seamon, assistant defensive backs coach Jerod Kruse, offensive quality control coach Brian Braswell, offensive assistant Bob Saunders, assistant offensive line coach Mark Hutson, defensive quality control coach Eric Sanders, assistant special teams coach Sam Shade and special teams assistant Josh Cribbs won’t return next season, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley, whom Kitchens brought in to coach the running backs after he became coordinator, could become the quarterbacks coach.

Receivers coach Adam Henry and defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker are expected to stay, according to Cabot.