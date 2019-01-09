Brad Childress steps down as coach of AAF’s Atlanta franchise

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural season next month, but one of the league’s teams has made a coaching change ahead of its first game.

The Atlanta Legends announced on Wednesday that Brad Childress has stepped down before coaching his first game for the team. No reason was given for the former Vikings head coach’s decision to move on at this point.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle will take over as the team’s head coach.

“I appreciate this opportunity that The Alliance has given me to work with our 75 players as head coach and prepare them for the upcoming season,” Coyle said. “I have learned a lot from Brad and I am thankful for his support in this journey. I look forward to putting together a team that Atlanta can be proud to support and bring the city a championship.”

Coyle’s staff includes offensive coordinator Michael Vick and his first game will be against the Steve Spurrier-led Orlando squad on February 9.