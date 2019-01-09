Brandon Mebane plans to play after death of his daughter

Getty Images

Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane missed four games in the regular season and he was away from the team again last week to be with his newborn daughter after she was diagnosed with a heart condition at birth.

Makenna Mebane’s battle with that condition ended when she died last Thursday. Mebane made the announcement, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, from the team’s facility on Wednesday.

Head coach Anthony Lynn had said earlier in the day that the expectation was that Mebane would take part in practice on Wednesday and Mebane said that he plans to play against the Patriots on Sunday.

Our condolences go out to Mebane and his family on their loss.