Broncos hire Vic Fangio as head coach

The Broncos have their new head coach, and the Bears need a new defensive coordinator.

Vic Fangio has been hired as the Broncos’ next head coach, ESPN reports.

Fangio has been the Bears’ defensive coordinator for the last four seasons and was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons before that. He’s previously been a defensive coordinator with the Panthers, Colts and Texans. He has a good reputation as a defensive coach.

There was some talk, however, that he might not be a strong candidate for a head coach, as he hasn’t been one before and, at age 60, he could have faced some age discrimination in a league where younger head coaches seem to be all the rage.

Fangio beat out Mike Munchak for the top job in Denver. Now he’ll take over a Broncos team that has had back-to-back disappointing seasons. And the Bears will hope they can find a coordinator who can be as effective in Chicago as Fangio was.