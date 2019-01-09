Bruce Arians: “Whole thing” will be built around Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Well before the Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as their new head coach, the team made it clear that they intended to have quarterback Jameis Winston on the team for the 2019 season.

Given the $20.9 million Winston is set to make, they weren’t going to hire a coach who wasn’t thinking about Winston as the starter and Arians is on board with that program. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, Arians referred to Winston as the central piece of the team’s offense.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “We all make mistakes. He’s made his. I’ve made mine. I feel like I’ve got a great feel for him, his excitement for the game. His willingness to work is unbelievable. He’s in the office at 5 o’clock in the morning. I have no qualms about that. There’s no doubt. The whole thing is going to be built around him. I think he can win it all. I mean, he has the intelligence, the toughness, and obviously the arm, ability to lead a team. We have to put the right pieces around him.”

Arians has had success with a variety of quarterbacks with a variety of teams over the years and getting more out of Winston would be the best way to make his tenure in Tampa a winning one.