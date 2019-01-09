Bucs finalize contract with Todd Bowles

Getty Images

The Bears made their bid for his services, but Todd Bowles is headed to the Buccaneers after all.

Word on Tuesday was that Bowles would join his former boss Bruce Arians in Arizona as the defensive coordinator with his new team and there are multiple reports that the deal became official on Wednesday. Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, working out the offset language in Bowles’ Jets contract was part of the issue with closing the deal.

Around the same time of reports that Bowles might be headed to the Bears, Arians talked about getting Bowles on board for Tampa.

“He’s another one that’s like a son to me,” Arians said on The Rich Eisen Show, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “I was more talking to him about his future. We all get fired. I’ve been fired so many times I can’t count them all. Then it led to this. He thought hard about it. I was doing my best sell job and this happened. We’re really excited to be back together.”

Bowles takes over after a season that saw the Buccaneers finish 31st in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed, so he has both a lot of work to do and a low bar to clear for better results.